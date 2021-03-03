Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin March 2 Written Update: Virat Probes Orthodox Bhavani

The latest episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, which aired on March 2, starts with Pulkit clearing all the misunderstandings and doubts of Devyani. Meanwhile, Bhavani announces that she will not let Pulkit and Devyani reunite. Sai retaliates, which leaves Ninad furious. He rushes to slap her. Scroll down to read the highlights of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's March 2 episode.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin March 2 written update:

Virat shames Ninad

Virat comes to Sai's rescue and reminds the limits to Ninad. Ninad lashes out while Virat stands shocked learning that Sai's PD sir is Pulkit. Sai reveals that Pulkit is Devyani's husband. Virat questions Bhavani and Ninad, to tell the truth. Bhavani refutes to accept. However, Pulkit clears the air. Meanwhile, Devyani reminisces her wedding day with Pulkit.

Devyani reveals the truth

As Bhavani keeps rubbishing Pulkit's claims, Devyani recalls everything and accepts marrying Pulkit ten years back. Pulkit and Devyani have an emotional moment. As the episode progresses further, Devyani refuses to go along with Pulkit while explaining her unstable health conditions. Pulkit promises Devyani that he will be with her forever. Meanwhile, Ashwini and Shivani encourage Devyani.

Bhavani threatens Devyani

As Devyani dares to hold Pulkit's hand, Bhavani lashes out at her. Devyani leaves his hand and requests Bhavani to not harm Pulkit. Meanwhile, Pulkit and Sai ask her to not feel scared of Bhavani as they are standing strong with her. On the other hand, Pakhi tries to school Sai. However, Mohit comes in Sai's support. But, Sonali asks him to shut up.

Pulkit praises Sai

As the episode progresses further, Pulkit congratulates Virat for becoming an IPS officer. He later requests Virat to always take care of Sai's happiness. Pulkit further adds that when he married Devynai, he was in the academy and that's why he did not know about the reality.

Virat shows mirror to Bhavani

Bhavani tries to highlight the status of Pulkit. However, Virat praises Pulkit's hard work. Sonali jumps in between to question Virat. Virat explains that he is choosing right over wrong.

Meanwhile, Bhavani mocks Ashwini for always supporting Sai. However, Ashwini feels proud of Sai. As the episode comes to its end, Devyani refuses to go with Pulkit as she reveals that his life will be in danger if they reunite.

