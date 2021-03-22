'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' March 20 Written Update: Ninad Emotionally Traps Ashwini

The latest episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, which aired on March 20, starts with Sai reminiscing Bhavani promising her that she will agree with Devyani and Pulkit’s wedding if Pulkit proves his innocence. And, now, Pulkit denies to meet Bhavani. Sai keeps trying to reach out to Pulkit via call but in vain. Later, she also tries to call Virat. Meanwhile, Madhuri requests Sai to meet her once, and the latter agrees. Scroll down to read all the highlights of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin March 20 episode written update.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin March 20 written update

Madhuri gives a peek into Pulkit's love for Devyani

As Sai meets Madhuri, she expresses her concern for Devyani's happiness while asking that how she can support him after he denying meeting Bhavani over the text. Meanwhile, Madhuri extends her support for Pulkit and shows a bunch of old photos and videos of Pulkit and Devyani. Later, Madhuri highlights that Pulkit had bought the best sarees and jewellery for Devyani.

Madhuri clears Sai's doubt

As the Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Mar 20 episode progresses further, Sai gets emotional reading Pulkit's diary in which he wrote about the day when he reunited with Devyani. Seeing all this, Sai wonders why Pulkit denied meeting Bhavani if he still loves her. Then, Madhuri demonstrates that maybe someone else had access to his phone and they sent it and not Pulkit.

Ninad, Omkar, and Bhavani attack Sai's support system

On the other hand, Ninad emotionally traps Ashwini while blaming Sai for Devyani's condition. However, the latter extends her support for Sai but in vain as Ninad pretends to be emotionally disturbed and requests Ashwini to stop Sai from taking Pulkit's name in this house ever again. After giving it a thought, she agrees while he, Omkar and Bhavani smirk at each other.

Ashwini goes against Sai

Meanwhile, Sai returns home and starts extending her support for Pulkit. She explains that there is a possibility that someone else is accessing Pulkit's phone and sending her these messages. Sonali and Karishma add drama to the situation. However, Sai proclaims that unless she hears Pulkit saying all this, she will not believe it. As the Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin episode comes to its end, Ashwini strictly warns Sai to not mention Pulkit's name in the house ever again.