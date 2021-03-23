Last Updated:

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin March 22 Written Update: Ashwini Stands Strong Against Sai

'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' is a television daily soap that airs on Star Plus.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

The latest episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, which aired on March 22, starts with Ashwini reminding Sai that when the whole family was against Pulkit and Devyani's wedding, Virat and she stood by her side. But, after Sangita's letter, Virat himself investigated and concluded that Pulkit is a fraud. Meanwhile, Sai tries to decode the situation but in vain, as Bhavani and Ninad keep moulding the situation according to their perspective. Scroll down to read all the highlights of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin March 22 written update. 

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin March 22 written update

Ashwini loses her cool

As Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin March 23 episode progresses further, Ashwini shouts at Sai and tells her to not interfere in the matter. She tries to make Sai understand that Bhavani as a mother is going through a lot of pain because of Devyani's current situation. Ashwini asks Sai to focus on her studies and let the elders of the family take the decision. Meanwhile, Bhavani rejoices the moment. 

Sai's emotional breakdown

Later, Sai cries in front of Usha while recalling how Ashwini scolded her and asks her to stay out of the home affairs. Meanwhile, Usha also insists her to leave her stubbornness to prove a stranger right. While sobbing, Sai thinks how she can make them understand that it's her love for Devyani and not the stubbornness. Meanwhile, Pulkit tries to escape but in vain. He offers money to the kidnapper but the latter refuses and ties him to the tree. 

Bhavani talks about her Trump card

On the other hand, Bhavani, Ninad and Omkar celebrate their victory. Amid this, Omkar asks about Pulkit and what they are supposed to do with him. Bhavani says she has a plan for that but she will reveal it at the right time. Meanwhile, Omkar learns that Karishma overheard their conversation. 

Meanwhile, Sai tries to meet Devyani, however, Usha and Shivani stop her. Later, Asia gets a call from Aniket, who informs her that someone is towing Pulkit’s car. As the episode comes to its end, Sai suspects that Pulkit is stuck somewhere and she decides to find him. 

