Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin March 23 Written Update: Sai Confronts Family, Loses Hope

The latest episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, which aired on March 23, starts with Sai, Aniket and Madhuri finding out the car of Pulkit. Inside the car, they find Pulkit's wallet and bag. Madhuri gets tensed while sharing that Pulkit always carries his wallet. Sai tries to figure out the actual situation while Madhuri connects the dots and asks if someone has kidnapped Pulkit. Meanwhile, Ninad, Omkar and Bhavani come downstairs and ask Ashwini about Sai's whereabouts. Scroll down to read all the highlights of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin March 23 written update.

Sai decides to file a missing complaint

As Sai, Madhuri and Aniket come to the conclusion that Pulkit is in trouble, Aniket insists to file a police complaint. Sai agrees and leaves with Madhuri to go to the police station. Meanwhile, Ninad and Bhavani trick Ashwini and subtly manipulate her to call Sai and get a lead of her whereabouts. As Ashwini calls Sai, the latter informs her that she is going to file a police complaint. Bhavani manipulates Ashwini to stop Sai but in vain.

Bhavani comes up with a backup plan

Bhavani, Ninad and Omkar call the kidnapper and ask him to handle the situation. The kidnapper injects a drug to Pulkit and the latter repeats what he says to record a voice note. On the other hand, before Sai enters the police station, she receives a voice note of Pulkit, in which he asks her to stay away from the matter as it is a fight between him and the Chavans.

Confused Sai loses all hopes. Meanwhile, Omkar yells at the kidnapper for leaving Pulkit's car in the middle of a road. The kidnapper asks them to pay him more, and they agree. However, the drunk kidnapper gets angry with Omkar's attitude and drops his phone.

Sai confronts the family

Sai comes back home and on her arrival, Bhavani taunts her. In her explanation, Sai informs them she did not file a police complaint. When Ninad asks more about it, she says that Pulkit sent her a confession voice note. When Omkar and Ninad slam her, Sai says that she can't decide who is right and who is wrong. The episode ends with Sai saying that when Virat will be back, he will only find out the truth.

