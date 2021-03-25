Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin March 24 Written Update: Sai Gets A Shocker

The latest episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, which aired on March 24, starts with Sai returning to her room while crying vigorously. As she continues crying, she recalls Pulkit's recent voice note. Meanwhile, Ashwini gets food for her and consoles Sai.

When Sai apologises to her, she shares the words of wisdom with her and asks her to apologise to Devi as her stubbornness has broken Devi's trust and hope. On the other hand, Bhavani praises Omkar and Ninad for handling the situation and turning the tables. Scroll down to read all the highlights of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin March 24 episode written update.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin March 24 written update

Sai decides to wait for Virat

As the Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin March 24 episode progresses further, Sai goes to Devyani's room and looks at her from the distance. While looking at Devyani, who is sleeping, Sai blames herself for worsening her mental condition. She feels responsible for provoking Devi's hopes. Confused Sai hopes that Virat returns soon and handles the situation.

Pulkit drops a hint

On the other hand, Pulkit notices that the kidnapper and his goons are intoxicated. He finds the opportunity and manages to drag the phone, which was dropped by the kidnapper in the morning. He sees the messages sent to Sai and decides to send her a few video messages to prove his innocence. With help of his toes, he makes videos and sends them to Sai, who stands shocked seeing them.

Pulkit learns the truth

As Sai panics, she decides to show the videos to Bhavani in order to prove Pulkit's innocence. Meanwhile, the kidnapper's goon notices that Pulkit got his phone and informs the kidnapper. He comes and checks the phone. He deletes all the messages and slaps Pulkit while revealing that Ninad has given money to him to kidnap him, otherwise he would have killed him for doing this. Pulkit gets shocked knowing the truth.

Sai gets a shocker

As Sai reaches Bhavani's room, she listens to Ninad yelling that how Pulkit sent messages to Sai. Later, Sai learns that Ninad, Omkar and Bhavani planned Pulkit's kidnap. Meanwhile, the kidnapper informs that he has deleted the messages. To confirm if Sai has seen the messages or not, Bhavani decides to go to Sai's room while Ninad and Omkar follow her.

(Source: Snip from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin)