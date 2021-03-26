'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' March 25 Written Update: Sai Blows Bhavani's Mind

The latest episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, which aired on March 26, starts with Bhavani looking for Sai in her room. As Sai is not there, she starts searching for her phone. Meanwhile, on the terrace, Sai has an emotional breakdown while recalling how the elders of the house have broken her trust.

She also cries over the fact that for the sake of their prestige, they did not hesitate to ruin someone else's life. She connects the dots of the incidents that happened after Bhavani gave her a fair chance to prove Pulkit's innocence. Scroll down to read all the highlights of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin March 25 written update.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin March 25 written update

Sai confronts Bhavani

As Bhavani returns to her room while thinking about Sai and Pulkit's video, she sees Sai sitting on a chair in her room. She calls Sai's name and asks what she is doing in her room. Sai tells that she has learned Pulkit's reality.

While Bhavani gets tensed, Ninad asks Sai to come directly to the point. When Bhavani asks how she realised it, Sai talks about the voice message she got from Pulkit when she went to file a complaint. Sai pretends that she believes that Pulkit is a liar and a fraud.

Sai makes a firm request

Amid this, Omkar comes with Sai's phone and does not realise that she was standing there. He returns the phone to Sai while the latter checks her phone. She shows the deleted messages of Pulkit while Omkar cooks up a story to cover it up.

As the Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin March 25 episode progresses further, Sai apologises to Bhavani and requests her to let her meet Devyani and take care of her. Meanwhile, Ashwini, Sonali and Karishma, too, come into the room. Ashwini takes Sai's side and requests Bhavani to let Sai meet Devyani.

Bhavani forgives Sai on a condition

As Sai touches Bhavani's feet to apologise, the latter accepts her apology. However, she keeps a condition in front of her. Bhavani asks Sai to make a promise that she will not talk about Pulkit and Devyani's marriage again. Sai agrees while thinking that once Pulkit is free, she will get Pulkit married to Devyani without even informing her.

