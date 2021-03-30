Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin March 29 Written Update: Virat Returns Home

The latest episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, which aired on March 29, starts with Sai gearing up to climb a tree while Ashwini offers prayers for her well-being. On the other hand, Omkar and Ninad call Bhavani to inform her that Dadu did not demand one crore. Bhavani gets a clear vision of how Sai trapped them after she watched Pulkit's video messages.

Bhavani disconnects the call while saying that now she will handle this matter. Meanwhile, Sai gets a lead to reach Pulkit. She reaches the spot where Pulkit has been kept but finds no one there. Scroll down to read all the highlights of the Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin March 29 episode.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin March 29 written update:

Sai confronts Bhavani

As Sai fails to find Pulkit, she decides to confront Bhavani. Sai calls Bhavani. Bhavani beats the bushes, Sai directly comes to the point and asks for Pulkit's whereabouts. Instead of answering Sai's question, Bhavani reminds her that she should come back home as Virat will be returning in the morning. As Sai does not get her answers, she disconnects the call. Later, Madhuri calls her and informs her that Pulkit is at home.

Bhavani draws another plan

On the other hand, Ninad and Omkar reach home and meet Bhavani, who informs them that she has left with Pulkit. Omkar raises questions while Bhavani explains to him how Sai would have found evidence against them. Meanwhile, Sai meets Pulkit and gets emotional. She tells him that once Virat is back, she will tell him how his family members tortured Pulkit. Back in the Chavan Niwas, Bhavani elaborates her plan to Ninad and Omkar as she says that without proof, Sai will not be able to prove anything to Virat.

Pulkit makes a firm request to Sai

As Sai decides to reveal the truth of Bhavani to Virat, Pulkit requests her not to do that. While giving the reason for it, Pulkit says that the family supported him when he was an orphan. He also adds that Bhavani's intention was not to kill him but to keep him away from Devyani. Sai agrees to Pulkit's request. Later, Pulkit also asks her to help him in reuniting with Devyani.

Sai promises him that she will help him in re-marrying Devi. The next day, Ashwini opens the door hoping Sai to be on the other side. However, Virat returns.

(Image Source: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin episode)