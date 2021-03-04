Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin March 3 Written Update: Bhavani Makes A Web Of Lies

The latest episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, which aired on March 3, starts with Devyani refusing to go with Pulkit while citing that someone will see them. Meanwhile, Pulkit recalls Devyani's wish to have a grand wedding and promises that he will marry her again in a grand celebration. Virat agrees while Bhavani, Ninad, Omkar, and Sonali keep mocking Pulkit. However, Pulkit threatens Bhavani and leaves after promising Devyani that he will soon come back. Scroll down to read all the highlights of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's latest episode.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin written update March 3

Sai and Devyani's emotional moment

Sai takes Devyani into her room and the latter thanks the former for decking her up. As they start discussing Devyani's wedding, Sai gets emotional while remembering her father and his wish of dancing at her wedding. Devyani consoles Sai and says that she is a father-figure to her and by dancing at her wedding Sai can fulfil her father's wish.

READ | Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin March 2 Written Update: Virat Probes Orthodox Bhavani

Sai takes a vow; Bhavani traps Pakhi

As the episode progresses further, Devyani expresses her fear and mentions how Bhavani can create chaos. Sai promises that she will not let her ruin the wedding. Meanwhile, Bhavani apologises to Pakhi and narrates Devyani and Pulkit's past to her. She establishes that Pulkit is a fraud and he impregnated Devyani. And, she has kept Devyani's baby in an orphanage.

READ | GHKKPM March 1 Written Update: Pulkit Enters Chavan House

Sairat question Ninad

On the other hand, Ninad lashes out at Sai while the latter says that Devyani is her family and it's her responsibility to look after her happiness. When Ninad tries to mock Sia further, Virat stands strong by her side. He questions Ninad if he knew about Devyani and Pulkit's wedding. Ninad tries to divert the topic by passing derogatory comments on Pulkit.

READ | Ghkkpm 26 Feb Written Update: Pulkit Reveals His Wife Devyani's Identity To Sai

Sai answers him back and takes Pulkit's side while citing that he is a good man. She further adds that though she does not know anything about Devyani's past, she will not let anyone ruin her happiness this time. At the end of the episode, Virat agrees with Sai.

READ | 'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' Feb 25 Written Update: Virat Goes Against The Chavans

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.