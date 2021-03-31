Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin March 30 Written Update: 'Sairat' Start Their Joyful Holi

The latest episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, which aired on March 30, starts with Virat greeting everyone. He later asks about Sai and Ashwini informs him that Sai has not been at home since last night. However, Sai comes and meets Virat and when he questions her, Usha comes to her rescue and lies that she was in her room. As Virat and Ashwini keep questioning them, Usha smartly answers their queries. Later, Sai apologises to Ashwini. Scroll down to read all the highlights of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin March 30 episode written update.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin March 30 written update

Sai shares her misery with Usha

As Virat starts interrogating Sai, Ashwini diffuses the situation. Later, Ashwini heads to the kitchen, Virat goes to freshen up and Sai decides to confront Bhavani. However, Usha drags her to a room and asks where she was last night. Sai narrates to her that she has learned something but she can not reveal it as she has made a promise to someone.

Sai makes a firm request to Bhavani

As the episode progresses further, Sai meets Bhavani while the latter taunts her for lying to Virat. On the other hand, Sai comes directly to the point and requests Bhavani to let Pulkit re-marry Devyani. However, Bhavani trashes her requests. Later, Ashwini tells Sai to not inform Virat about Pulkit's matter and what happened behind his back.

Virat plays a prank on Sai

In the room, Virat snatches Sai's phone and asks her to not talk to Pulkit. Sai disagrees with him. Meanwhile, Virat points his gun at Sai and pretends to shoot her. However, the episode reveals that he played a prank on Sai. In response, Sai also throws water on Virat as they wish Holi to each other.

Virat wishes for Sai's happiness

Amid their fun banter, Virat and Sai fall on the bed and the former gives colourful bangles to the latter as Holi gift. As Virat makes her wear the bangles, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's title track plays in the background. Later, Virat tells her that he wishes for her happiness while apologising for his behaviour.

(Image Source: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Episode)