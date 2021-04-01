Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin March 31 Written Update: Virat Decides To Confess His Love

The latest episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, which aired on March 31, starts with the Chavans welcoming the guests for the Holi celebrations while Pakhi and Ashwini look after the food arrangements. Amid this, Sunny comes and has a fun banter with them. Later, Sai and Virat come to the venue dancing with Sunny. After that, Virat goes and greets everyone while wishing Holi. Scroll down to read all the highlights of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin March 31 written update.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin March 31 written update

Sairat start the Holi on a happy note

Sai also wishes Holi to everyone and hugs Ashwini to extend her wishes. Meanwhile, Virat applies colour on Pakhi's cheeks. As Virat heads to wish Sai, Sunny suggests him to apply a handful of colour to Sai. Virat goes and applies colour on Sai's whole face.

While taking sweet revenge, Sai also colours Virat's face and the duo runs around while playing Holi. On the other hand, Pakhi gets jealous. Virat and Sai apply colour to each other while GHKKPM's title track plays in the background. While Bhavani mocks Sai from the distance, Mohit clicks a selfie with Virat and Sai.

Sunny and Sonali suspect Virat's love for Sai

As the Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin March 31 episode progresses further, Bhavani complains to Sonali that Mohit wished Holi to Sai but not to Pakhi. Meanwhile, Ashwini gets sweets for everyone, however, Sai requests her to enjoy the festival and takes the responsibility to offer the sweets to everyone. Sai feeds the sweets to everyone while Virat keeps glaring at her. Seeing this Sonali whispers to Bhavani that she thinks Virat has fallen for Sai. On the other side, Sunny teases Virat by hinting that the latter has fallen in love with Sai.

Virat decides to confess his feelings to Sai

As Sunny keeps teasing Virat, the latter denies having feelings for Sai. Later, he confesses to himself that he can not leave without Sai. Meanwhile, Sunny interrupts his thoughts and subtly attacks Virat's ego. Virat gets offended and challenges Sunny that he will confess his feelings to Sai.

On the other hand, as the guests come to apply colour to Pakhi, she thinks of not letting other colours mix with the colour Virat applied to her. However, by mistake, Sai's hair brushes off the colour from Pakhi's cheeks. As Pakhi stands shocked, Sai applies her colour again and leaves. Meanwhile, Ashwini asks Sai to get Devyani, however, Sai thinks if Devi comes downstairs, her plan will be spoiled. The episode ends with Virat excusing Sai and informing her that he wants to talk to her.

