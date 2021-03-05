'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' March 4 Written Update: Sai Reveals A Truth To Virat

The latest episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, which aired on March 4, starts with Bhavani explaining her miseries to Pakhi while asking for a favour from her. Later, the duo starts mocking Sai while the latter comes to call them downstairs. Sai claps back at Bhavani and Pakhi while Ashwini comes to diffuse the situation. Later, they all head downstairs for the pooja. Scroll down to read all the highlights of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin March 4 written update.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin March 4 written update:

Bhavani and Chavans slam Sai

As Pakhi moves to sit beside Virat, Ashwini stops her. When Sonali tries to back Pakhi, Ashwini explains that Sai is Virat's wife and they are supposed to sit as a couple. She starts looking for Sai, while Bhavani starts speaking ill about her. Ninad joins her too. As Ashwini calls Sai, she arrives with Devyani.

READ | Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin March 3 Written Update: Bhavani Makes A Web Of Lies

Bhavani fumes in anger

As Sai insists that Devyani should, too, join the family, Bhavani expresses her disagreement. Devyani promises to sit quietly. However, Bhavani keeps expressing her disagreement. Later, Ninad and Omkar join Bhavani and start insulting Sai. Meanwhile, Virat gets up and stands strong in Sai and Devynai's support.

READ | Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin March 2 Written Update: Virat Probes Orthodox Bhavani

Devyani makes a firm gesture

Though Bhavani intimidates Devyani, she holds Virat's hands and heads to attend the pooja. As Sai makes her sit in between her and Virat, Devyani takes a step back. She mentions that they should perform the pooja as husband and wife, and she cannot come in between them. Ashwini praises Devyani while giving a sharp look to Pakhi.

READ | GHKKPM March 1 Written Update: Pulkit Enters Chavan House

Sai drops a truth bomb on Virat

As the episode progresses further, Sai gets food and fruits for Virat and asks him to break his fast. After a fun banter, the duo breaks their fast and Virat thanks Sai for what she did for Devyani. Later, he explains to Sai that how Bhavani had asked him to not talk to Devyani about her past. Sai advises him to not blindly trust anyone. As the episode ends, Sai informs Virat that Pulkit and Devynai also share a baby.

READ | Ghkkpm 26 Feb Written Update: Pulkit Reveals His Wife Devyani's Identity To Sai

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.