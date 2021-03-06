Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin March 5 Written Update: Sai, Bhavani Get Into A Feud

The latest episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, which aired on March 5, starts with Sai revealing the truth of Pulkit and Devyani's daughter to Virat while Pakhi heads to meet Virat. Later, Sai and Virat discuss Devyani's wedding. While Sai urge to organise a grand wedding, Virat gives a final decision of having a simple wedding, citing that the family is against the marriage. Scroll down to read all the highlights of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin March 5 written update.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin March 5 written update:

Pakhi overhears Sai's comment on her friendship with Virat

As their discussion goes on, Pakhi's topic pops up and Virat asks Sai to befriend her. Later, he tells Sai that they can be friends too. Meanwhile, Pakhi hears their argument from the door. Sai rejects the idea and Virat asserts that one day she will regret her decision. On it, Sai reminds him of their deal. On the other hand, Mohit joins Devyani and dances with her.

Mohit on Bhavani's target again

As Mohit stands strong with Devyani and her wedding with Pulkit, Bhavani, Sonali and Pakhi mock him. Amid this, Karishma reveals that Sai is encouraging Mohit to opt for a career in acting instead of a corporate job. Agitated Bhavani later targets Ashwini for always supporting Sai.

Pakhi tries to slam Sai

As Sai enters, Bhavani warns her to not get involved in the matter. Adding more to it, Pakhi slams Sai while saying that she will leave the family with her husband once she will complete her education. Omkar too joins. However, when Karishma also taunts Sai for brainwashing Mohit, Sai claps back at her.

Sai gives Bhavani a taste of her tongue

As the episode progresses further, Bhavani says that Sai is controlling all the sons of the family. In response, Sai says Bhavani is her inspiration as she has been also controlling Ninad and Omkar for years. Sonali and Pakhi jump into the argument while Ashwini takes Sai's side. Devyani is to voice for Sai. Sai asks Devyani to go into her room and leaves for her college. Meanwhile, Bhavani asks Pakhi to talk to Virat soon.

