'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' March 7 Written Update: Sai Breaks Bhavani's Pride

The maha-episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, which aired on March 7, starts with Sai threatening Bhavani and Ninad that if they will not pick up the gifts, she will call the neighbours and tell them what they did to Devyani and her husband Pulkit. Shivani tries to diffuse the situation, but in vain. Sai begins the counting and heads to the main door of the house. Scroll down to read all the highlights of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin March 7 written update.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin March 7 episode

Sai breaks the pride of the Chavans

Scared by Sai's warning, Ninad picks up the saree he threw and gives it back to Devyani while Sai asks him to say sorry to Devi. Later, she makes Bhavani pick up the gifts. Pakhi extends the help of hand to Bhavani but in vain. Later, Ninad, Omkar and Bhavani hand over the gifts to Devyani. Pakhi expresses her disappointment while Ninad clears that this time Sai may have won, but they will not let Devyani marry Pulkit.

READ | Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin March 5 Written Update: Sai, Bhavani Get Into A Feud

Sai gives a crystal clear warning

Bhavani announces that if Devyani marries Pulkit, she will leave the house. As the episode progresses further, Ninad and Sonali assure Bhavani that the wedding will not happen. Meanwhile, Sai tells them they can do whatever they want, but she will make sure Devyani marries Pulkit.

READ | 'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' March 4 Written Update: Sai Reveals A Truth To Virat

Devyani makes an honest confession

Later, Sai, Shivani and Ashwini go to Devyani's room and they have a fun banter. Meanwhile, Bhavani cries while Pakhi tries to calm her down. On the other hand, when Sai praises Pulkit for remembering all the minute details of Devyani's dream, Devyani says that going by the same logic even Virat loves Sai. Shivani and Ashwini agree with her while Sai reminisces all the happy moments with Virat.

READ | Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin March 3 Written Update: Bhavani Makes A Web Of Lies

Pakhi makes a promise to Bhavani

On the other hand, Bhavani says that when Sai was calling neighbours, she felt like pushing her out of the house. Sonali adds fuel to the fire. To calm down Bhavani, Pakhi promises that she will talk to Virat and will provoke him against this marriage.

READ | Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin March 2 Written Update: Virat Probes Orthodox Bhavani

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.