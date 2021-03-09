Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin March 8 Written Episode: Virat Makes An Unspoken Confession

The latest episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, which aired on March 8, starts with Virta glaring at Sai while the latter dries her wet hair and in the background, the title track plays. Sai notices that Virat is glaring at her. So, she teases him. Later, Sai starts planing about Devyani's wedding, but, Virat reminds her that they will arrange a simple wedding. Sai shows the video of gifts Pulkit sent for Devyani and asks him to give money for the shopping for the wedding. Scroll down to read all the highlights of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin March 8 episode written update.

Virat makes an unspoken confession

As the Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin March 8 episode progresses further, Sai and Virat have a fun banter. During that Sai says that she will visit Gadchiroli. Hearing this Virat gets serious and agrees to give money. Sai asks him what difference it will make if she goes to Gadchiroli. Virat does not say anything to Sai but makes a confession to himself that he is now used to her presence. When Sai asks him again, he diffuses the situation.

Sai excuses Pakhi and Virat

Amid Sai and Virat's conversation, Pakhi comes to meet Virat and says that she wants to talk to him alone. Virat insists her to speak in front of Sai, however, the latter leaves. Pakhi starts instigating Virat against the wedding while citing that Sai is immatured. Meanwhile, Usha meets Sai and the latter informs that Pakhi is in her room. When Usha gets concerned, Sai assures that she is relaxed as Virat is at her side.

Virat shows mirror to Pakhi

As Virat claps back at Pakhi for calling Sai immature, Pakhi gets furious. Virat keeps praising Sai while questioning Pakhi if she is voicing her own opinion or Bhavani has taught her this. Pakhi diffuses his question and raises concern over Pulkit's intention. Virat again supports Pulkit and asserts that he is not supporting Sai because she is his wife, but the latter is right.

