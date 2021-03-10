'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' March 9 Written Update: Virat Leaves Sai Speechless

The latest episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, which aired on March 9, starts with Sai enquiring about her scholarship and the college counsellor informs her that two scholarships have arrived for Sai. Sai plans to buy a gift for Devyani while Virat keeps reminiscing Pakhi's words when the latter calls him. Pakhi keeps instigating Virat but in vain. Virat says if Pulkit is already married then only the wedding should be cancelled. Scroll down to read all the highlights of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin March 9 written update.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin written update

Virat tries to dig Pulkit's past

As the Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin March 9 episode progresses further, Sai shows a gold pendant to Ashwini, which she bought for Devyani. Later, Sai gives a gift to Ashwini as well. After a fun banter, Ashwini asks if she bought a gift for Virat, and, in response, Sai says it is a surprise. Meanwhile, in the bank, Virat meets Madhuri and learns that she is Pulkit's sister. He asks about Pulkit-Devyani's daughter and how Pulkit found her. Madhuri refuses to tell him and requests him to ask Pulkit directly after the wedding.

Sai gets suspicious

On the other hand, Ashwini places Lord Ganesh's idol, which Sai gifted her. Bhavani sees and praises the idol while mocking Ashwini. Later, she reveals that Sai has bought it. As Sai arrives Bhavaini starts slamming her and mimics her when she said that she will pay her expenses to the Chavans. Sai claps back at her while Pakhi diffuses the situation and excuses Bhavani with her. Seeing Pakhi not retaliating, Sai gets suspicious.

Sai plays a prank on Virat

In the night, Virat arrives at home and finds a box of gifts in his room. He asks Sai but she ignores him. Since the gift turns out to be a prank, Virat gets angry at Sai and avoids opening her second gift. Sai threatens him that if he will not open the gift she will leave. Virat agrees and asks her to go. She hides behind the cupboard and Virat comes out of the washroom and opens the gift. He praises Sai while the latter listens to him from behind.

Virat's question leaves Sai speechless

After a fun banter, Sai and Virat start discussing the wedding preps of Pulkit and Devyani. Sai asks Virat to pick up her from college and they will go for Pulkit's brother-in-law's shopping. Virat asks her that if she can call Pulkit her brother-in-law, why she does not stop calling him sir. Speechless Sai goes to her study table and pulls Virat's leg to diffuse the situation.