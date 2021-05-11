'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' May 10 Written Update: Ashwini Gives Firm Warning To Pakhi

The Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin May 10 episode starts with Mohit informing Ashwini that Sai had come to the hospital to meet Virat. Hearing this, Ashwini gets overwhelmed and showers blessings on Sai and Virat. Meanwhile, in the hospital, Sai and Virat tease each other. During one such fun banter, Virat feels pain and Sai rushes to take care of him while the title track of the show plays in the background. Later, a nurse comes to explain Virat's medicines to Sai. Read on for a detailed Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin written update for May 10 episode.

Ashwini stands strong in Sai's favour

Back in the Chavan house, Omkar mocks Sai for coming back after refusing to forgive Virat in Gadchiroli. Bhavani and Ninad too join him. Later, Pakhi reveals that Virat had asked her to leave the hospital. As the Chavans proclaim that Sai, being opportunistic, is taking advantage of the situation. However, Ashwini explains that Sai is just fulfilling the responsibility of a wife as she loves and cares for Virat.

Ashwini questions Pakhi's intention

As Ninad, Omkar and Bhavani keep supporting Pakhi while mocking Sai, Ashwini asks why Pakhi is feeling hurt if a husband and wife are spending time together. Everyone stands shocked while Sonali and Karishma add fuel to the fire. However, Ashwini lashes out at Karishma. As Ninad and Bhavani mock Ashwini for lecturing Pakhi, Ashwini asks Pakhi to pray for Samrat's return rather than poking her nose in other's relationship.

A doctor witnesses Sai and Virat's fight

Back in the hospital, Virat keeps teasing Sai saying that girls were crazy about him when he was in college. However, Sai counters his claims and makes fun of him. Amid that, a doctor comes to check Virat and the latter asks her opinion about Virat's looks. Virat explains to her that Sai is making fun of him. The doctor calls them a good pair and leaves. Later, a nurse comes to give a sponge bath to Virat, however, Sai takes responsibility for it. The episode ends with Sai getting irritated as Virat feels ticklish when she cleans his feet.

