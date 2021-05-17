'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' May 15 Written Update: Sai Plans A Surprise For The Family

The Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin May 15 episode starts with Sai remembering Devyani and suggesting to Virat that they should invite Pulkit and Devyani to complete their post-wedding rituals. Virat hesitates while citing that the family might oppose the idea. However, Sai sticks to her words and says that she is ready to face the consequences if something goes wrong and Virat agrees with her. Later, the duo has fun banter as Virat says that he will miss Sai when she will be busy cooking food for Pulkit and Devyani the next day. Read on for the detailed Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin written update for May 15 episode.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin May 15 written update

Bhavani gives an idea to Pakhi

On the other hand, Bhavani and Sonali meet Pakhi in her room. The duo instigates Pakhi against Sai, however, the former says that she is hurt because of Virat's actions. Bhavani suggests to Pakhi that the latter should make all the favourite dishes of Virat for tomorrow's Sunday lunch and mend her ways with him.

Sai gives an invitation to Pulkit

As the episode progresses further, Sai calls Pulkit and invites him for the lunch. Pulkit hesitates and refuses while saying that he is satisfied with whatever she has done for him and Devyani. However, Sai keeps requesting him to come. Amid this, Devyani comes and Pulkit informs her that Sai is asking them to visit Chavan house. Devyani, too, refuses, but later agrees to go. At the end of the call, Sai requests Pulkit to not bring Harini with them for now.

Virat convinces Sai

Later, Sai starts preparing the list of ingredients while setting her budget for it. Virat comes and suggests to her that he will bear the expense for Pulkit and Devyani's lunch. Sai, being Sai, refuses, however, he convinces her and asks her to give the list to Mohit. As Sai continues preparing the list, Virat goes to sleep. However, Virat feels a headache. The episode ends with Sai giving a head massage to Virat.

