'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' May 18 Written Update: Bhavani Announces Her Final Decision

The Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin May 18 episode starts with Sai signalling Virat to welcome Pulkit and Devyani while Ashwini gears up to perform the rituals. As Sai brings aarti thal, Virat requests Ashwini to let him perform the rituals as he created chaos on their wedding day. Meanwhile, Devyani gets excited and expresses her happiness. Later, Virat apologises to them for his behaviour and starts the ritual. Read on for the detailed Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin written update for May 18's episode.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin 18 May written update

Pulkit makes a promise to Virat

As the episode progresses further, Virat pulls Pulkit's ear as part of the ritual and asks him to make a promise that he will keep Devyani happy forever. Pulkit promises and they share a hearty laugh. While Pulkit takes blessings from Ashwini, Sonali and Karishma whisper to each other and make fun of Virat and Sai.

Pakhi attacks Sai

However, amid their happy moment, Pakhi comes forward to taunt Sai. Pakhi reminds Sai that she returned to the family to take care of Virat while adding that she is shouldering the duties of a daughter-in-law. Sai hits back at her and states that she is doing it for Virat as he still feels guilty for his actions. Ashwini extends her support to Sai.

Bhavani gives her final words

Later, Ashwini asks Devyani and Pulkit to take the blessings of elders. Hesitant Devyani refuses to touch Bhavani's feet, however, Pulkit convinces her. As they go to take blessings from Bhavani, she stops Devyani. Bhavani reminds Devyani how she pushed her away on her wedding day. On this, Devyani breaks into tears and gets restless while Sai consoles her.

To hit back at Bhavani, Pulkit warns her and others to behave with his wife. But, Bhavani lashes out on him too. Virat and Ashwini extend their support to Pulkit while convincing Bhavani to accept them. However, Bhavani insults Pulkit and reminds him that he is their servant's son. The episode ends with everyone standing shocked when Bhavani concludes that she will never forgive Pulkit and Devyani.

IMAGE: STILL FROM GHKKPM