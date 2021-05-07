'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' May 6 Written Update: Virat Lashes Out At Pakhi

The Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin May 6 episode starts with a teary-eyed Ashwini praying for Virat's well-being while Mohit and Ninad come and inform the family that Virat is doing fine. Ashwini swears to continue her fast until Virat comes to his senses. Later, Ashwini argues with Ninad for leaving Pakhi with an injured Virat at the hospital. Meanwhile, in the hostel, Sai is unable to sleep while thinking about Virat. Back in the hospital, Pakhi breaks into tears while recalling Ashwini's firm advice of staying away from Virat. GHKKPM's title track plays in the background, while Pakhi in the hospital and Sai through the window look at the moon. Read on for the detailed Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin 6 May written update.

In the morning, Virat wakes up and sees Sai sitting beside him. He gets happy and tries to get up. However, he later realises that it's Pakhi. He asks her about Sai and everyone. Later, Pakhi argues with Virat while saying that she took care of him the whole night and now, he is blaming her for sending his wife away.

Pakhi again compares herself with Sai and a furious Virat reminds her that Sai is his wife. He also adds that in the absence of Sai and Samrat, their respective partners, Pakhi should respect the limits. Virat tells her not to complicate things and asks her to leave. Later, he checks his phone and sees Sai's missed calls and gets happy that Sai wanted to reach out to him. Meanwhile, a furious Pakhi leaves the room.

As the episode progresses further, a fellow inspector comes to meet Virat and informs him that Sai was tensed after knowing about Virat's condition. Virat gets happy as he feels that Sai cares for him. Meanwhile, Pakhi calls Ninad and informs that Virat has woken up and is talking. Ashwini breaks her fast. Back in the hospital, Sai rushes to Virat's room; however, Pakhi stops her from entering the room and the episode ends.

