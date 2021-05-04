'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' Spoiler Alert For May 4: Pakhi Stops Sai From Meeting Virat

After a couple of action sequences, Star Plus' popular show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is all set to take the audience on an emotional rollers coaster ride. In the previous episodes, the audience witnessed how Virat (Neil Bhatt) kicked Sai (Ayesha Singh) out of the house as she helped Devyani (Mitaali Nag) to re-marry Pulkit (Yash Pandit) against the will of the Chavans. However, when Virat learned the truth, he apologised to Sai and requested her to return to the family.

But Sai, to maintain her dignity and self-respect, refuse to continue with him. Apart from this, the audience also witnessed that Virat confronted Pakhi (Aishwarya Sharma) and confessed that he has fallen in love with Sai, which eventually left Pakhi heartbroken. After that, Virat embarked on a dangerous mission. And, as per the latest spoiler video clip, it seems that 'Sairat' fans will soon witness Sai and Virat's reunion.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin spoiler for May 4:

In the previous episode of GHKKPM, Sai prays for Virat's safety while the latter takes a bullet on his chest to save a fellow officer. However, Virat and his team successfully complete the mission. Later, Virat gets unconscious while missing Sai. On the other hand, the Chavans rushed to the hospital.

And, when Sai learns about injured Virat, she manages to get the details of the hospital. While her way to the hospital, Sai recalls how she was unable to talk to his father for the last time when he was on his death bed. Fearing the probabilities of history repeating itself, Sai panics and the episode ends.

In the spoiler clip, teary-eyed Sai reaches the hospital and rushes to meet injured Virat. However, Ninad (Shailesh Datar) and Pakhi stall her. In the second half of the spoiler clip, Sai agrees to leave the hospital for the moment while saying that she will meet Virat when the latter will allow her to. On this, Pakhi asks what is he does not want to meet Sai; the latter continues that if that happens, she will never meet him again.