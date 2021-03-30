'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' Spoiler Alert: Holi Track To Be Full Of 'Sairat' Moments

As Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's lead actor Neil Bhatt has resumed the shoot after recovering from Coronavirus, the channel has shared a video promo for the Holi track. As Neil had contracted the virus and went into self-isolation for two weeks, the plot of the serial was shifted to Pulkit's kidnapping. However, after nearly two weeks, the upcoming week will treat the audience with a handful of 'Sairat' moments.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin spoiler

In the spoiler clip, Virat can be seen looking at Sai with a handfull of colour. He runs towards Sai to apply colour to her while the latter looks after the decoration of the event. As she notices Virat coming to apply colour to her, she starts running. As the promo comes to its end, Virat holds Sai's dupatta and the duo's eyes lock at each-other. Meanwhile, a happy version of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin track plays in the background.

As soon as the promo was shared online, it created a frenzy among the 'Sairat' fans. A handful of netizens flooded the comments section with 'Sairat'. As mentioned above, fans expressed their excitement to witness Sai and Virat sharing the screen space after two weeks.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Episodes

As Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharam tested COVID-19 positive, the plot focused on Sai rescuing Pulkit from Bhavani, Ninad and Omkar's trap. In the previous episodes, Pulkit outsmarted the kidnappers and sent a few video messages to Sai to inform her that he has been kidnapped. Amid this, Sai learned that Bhavani was the mastermind behind Pulkit's disappearance. To ensure Pulkit's safety, Sai pretended in front of Bhavani that she accepted that Pulkit is a fraud.

However, in the recent episode, which telecasted on March 29, Sai confronted Bhavani and asked for Pulkit's whereabouts. Bhavani did not answer any of Sai's questions. Later, Madhuri informed Sai that Pulkit reached home. When Sai decided that she will tell everything to Virat, Pulkit asked her to keep it a secret as the reality of Chavans might break Virat's heart. Meanwhile, Virat returned home.

(Source: Ghum Hai Kiskikey Pyaar Meiin spoiler video)

