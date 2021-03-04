'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' Spoiler Alert: Ninad, Bhavani To Attack Devyani's Happiness

The recent episodes of Star Plus' October 2020 launch, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, unveiled a major sub-plot, which is the past of actor Mital Nag's character Devyani/Devi. As per the latest track, Pulkit entered the Chavan Niwas and confronted Bhavani, Ninad and Omkar. He not only revealed his relationship with Devyani but also shared how years back, Bhavani, along with Ninad and Omkar, separated them. As Virat stood strong with Pulkit, the family mocked Sai for passing on the information of Devyani to Pulkit. However, in the upcoming episodes, Devyani's happiness will be on Bhavani's target.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin spoiler

Interestingly, a short video clip is floating online, in which Bhavani and Ninad can be seen teaming up to ruin Devyani's happiness. In the video, Sai can be seen handing over the bags of gifts sent by Pulkit for Devyani. As the video progresses further, Sai opens one of the gifts.

READ | 'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' Spoilers: Pakhi To Prevent Devyani And Pulkit's Marriage

Meanwhile, Bhavani nods at Ninad and gives him a sign to move forward. Then Bhavani snatches the gift and throws it on the floor while Ninad thrashes the other gift bags. While Sai witnesses the violent outburst of Ninad and Bhavani, it scares Devyani. On the other hand, Omkar, Pakhi and Ashwini stand shocked seeing Bhavani and Ninad's outrageous act. Here's the spoiler video of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's March 4 episode.

READ | Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Sai To Face Another Furious Outburst Of Virat

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin episodes

Ever since the show started, a section of fans has been waiting for Devyani's past to be revealed. In the recent episodes when Pulkit revealed that he married Devyani ten years back, the lead character of the show, Virat stood shocked. And, when he questioned Bhavani about the same, he learned that she did not accept their relationship because Pulkit belonged to the lower class.

READ | 'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' Spoiler Alert: Sai Vows To Reunite Pulkit, Devyani

However, Virat clapped back at Bhavani's orthodox mentality and encouraged Pulkit and Devyani to reunite. Pulkit suggested that it was Devyani's dream to have a big fat wedding. In the upcoming episodes, Virat and Sai will gear up for Pulkit and Devyani's grand wedding. Meanwhile, Bhavani will instigate Pakhi against Sai.

READ | 'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' Spoiler Alert: Virat To Hurt Sai In Unusual Way; Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.