Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler Alert: Pakhi Decides To Plot Against Sai

Star Plus' October 2020 launch Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is currently high on family drama as Devyani (Mitali Nag) and Pulkit (Yash Pandit) arrive at the Chavan house for their post-wedding rituals. However, their visit turns out to be chaotic as Bhavani (Kishori Shahane) compared Pulkit to flith and announced that she will purify her home with holy water. However, Sai (Ayesha Singh), being Sai comes forward to extend her support to Pulkit and unveils a secret of Bhavani to the latter, which eventually leads to a heated argument between the duo. But, soon, the audience will see that Sai will manage to win Bhavani's trust and the latter will accept Devyani's wedding with Pulkit. And, the latest spoiler clip hints that Pakhi is not happy with the fact that Bhavani and Sai are getting on better terms.

In the latest episode of GHKKPM, which aired on May 20, Sai followed Bhavani and confronted her while revealing that Pulkit had shared his ordeal. In a flashback sequence, it is revealed that Omkar (Mridul Kumar) and Ninad (Shailesh Datar) bribed the hospital staff to lie to Pulkit that Devyani has given birth to a dead child. And, when Pulkit tried to meet Devyani, they made him believe that Devyani was happy without him.

Later, Pulkit saved Madhuri (Tejasvi Khatal) from domestic violence. And, later, he struggled to find his daughter, who was sent to an orphanage by Bhavani. Back in the present, a teary-eyed Sai requested Bhavani to accept Devyani and Pulkit. Meanwhile, Pulkit and Devyani decided to leave the Chavan house. However, the episode ended on a shocking note, as Bhavani came downstairs and asked Devyani to hug her.

In the spoiler clip, Bhavani and Devyani reunite while Ashwini (Bharti Patil) gives the credit to Sai for convincing Bhavani. Meanwhile, Pakhi (Aishwarya Sharma) notices that Bhavani exchanged a decent smile with Sai, which leaves her irked. And, Pakhi decides to do something against Sai before she wins Bhavani's trust and becomes her favourite daughter-in-law.

GHKKPM is a Hindi remake of a popular Bengali show Kusum Dola. The channel airs fresh episode from Monday to Saturday at 8 PM. Along with Ayesha and Aishwarya, the show also features Neil Bhatt in the lead.

