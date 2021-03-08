Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler Alert: Pulkit Is Married; Opens Up On 'mystery Woman'

Ever since Pakhi cancelled the Ladakh trip, Star Plus' popular serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is high on drama. From a rift growing between Virat and Sai to Pulkit's reunion with Devyani; the serial has managed to keep the audience on the edge of their seats. However, as Devyani and Pulkit's past is unfolding, in the upcoming episode, a big truth about Pulkit will be unveiled. As per the latest spoiler clip, Pakhi will get a strong point to instigate Virat against Sai.

In the spoiler clip, Pakhi calls Virat and informs him that she overheard Ninad and Bhavani's conversation, where they mentioned that Pulkit is already married. However, Virat takes Pulkit's side and asks Pakhi that why would he have proposed to Devyani for the wedding. In response, Pakhi asks him what if this claim turns out to be the truth. On it, Virat gives his crystal clear opinion and says that if it's true, the wedding will not happen.

In the second bit of the spoiler video, Pakhi finds a letter at the main door of the Chavans' house. She picks it up and reads it in front of everyone. In the letter, a woman, by the name of Sangeeta Deshpande, claims that she is Pulkit's wife. While everyone stands in shock, Virat enters the frame and the spoiler ends. Here's the latest spoiler video of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

Star Plus' October 2020 launch Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin revolves around a love triangle between Virat, Pakhi and Sai, played by Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma and Ayesha Singh, respectively. It is the Hindi remake of a popular Bengali show, Kusum Dola, which aired from 2016 to 2018. The synopsis of the show read, "Virat sacrifices his love to honour the promise he made to a dying man". In the recent episodes of the show, Sai reunites her mentally unstable sister-in-law Devyani with her long-lost love Pulkit against the will of the family while Virat extends his support to her.

