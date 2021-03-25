'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' Spoiler Alert: Sai Decides To Confront Bhavani; Watch

Star Plus' popular serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, starring Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma and Ayesh Singh, is currently high on drama as Pulkit and Sai have learned a big truth. In the recent episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Sai (Ayesha Singh) blames herself for provoking Devyani's (Mitaali Nag) hopes for marrying her long-lost husband Pulkit (Yash Pandit). Meanwhile, Sai was not aware that Bhavani (Kishori Shahane) kidnapped Pulkit to create the illusion that he used Sai to seek his revenge with the Chavans. However, in the March 24 episode, Sai received a video message from Pulkit and learned that he has been kidnapped.

However, the actual bomb of truth dropped on her when she rushed to show the videos of Pulkit to Bhavani. As she stood outside Bhavani's room, she overheard Ninad, Omkar and Bhavani's conversation where they talk about how their plan will be ruined if Sai watches all those videos. The episode ended on a cliffhanger as Bhavani decided to meet Sai while the latter hid behind a desk outside her room.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin spoiler

In the spoiler video clip, released at the end of the episode, Bhavani, Ninad and Omkar can be seen looking for Sai everywhere. Later, Bhavani returns to her room and finds Sai sitting on a chair there. When Bhavani asks her what she is doing in her room, Sai says that she has come to talk about Pulkit's reality. As the spoiler comes to its end, Bhavani stands shocked assuming that Sai has watched the videos as the latter informs that she has received a message from Pulkit.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin details

Star Plus' October 2020 launch GHKKPM is a Hindi remake of a popular Bengali show, Kusum Dola, which aired on TV for two years. The story revolves around three main characters, that is Virat, Pakhi and Sai. Virat, who is an IPS officer, sacrifices his love to fulfill a promise he made to a dying man. The channel premiers new episodes from Monday to Saturday at 8 PM.

(Source: Snips from the show)