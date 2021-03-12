Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler Alert: Virat Gets An Evidence Against Pulkit; Watch

Star Plus' show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, which is soaring high on TRP charts, is all set to turn the story upside down in the upcoming episodes. After three weeks of high voltage drama, the truth of Devyani and Pulkit's past unfolded during the Mahashivratri track. And, after the revelation, Virat decided to help Sai in order to let Devyani marry Pulkit again.

However, in the upcoming episodes, the equation of Virat and Sai's relationship will go for a toss as they both will stand against each other. As per the latest spoiler video clip, Virat will get strong evidence against Pulkit. It will eventually support the claims made in a letter sent by Pulkit's supposedly wife Sangeeta.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin March 12 spoiler:

In the video clip, the Chavans can be seen waiting for Virat to know the conclusion of his investigation in the matter of the claims made in the letter. Meanwhile, Sai can be seen standing in confidence that Virat will prove Pulkit's innocence. However, when Virat comes, he informs the family that the claims made in the letter are true and the name of Pulkit's wife is Sangeeta Deshpande.

While the family stands shocked, Sai denies accepting that Pulkit is marrying Devyani to seek his revenge. But, as always, Pakhi interrupts and questions Sai. And, in response, Sai states that the truth comes with proof. On this, Virat comes forward and shows something on his phone to Sai, which proves that Pulkit is a fraud.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin plot

Currently, the series is revolving around the sub-plot of Devyani's past. Devyani, the eldest child of the Chavan family, is mentally unstable because of past trauma. As the plot develops, Sai learns that Bhavani, along with Ninad and Omkar, separated Devyani from Pulkit ten years back because of the latter's poor societal and economical background. However, later, Pulkit becomes a reputed doctor and meets Sai in a medical college.

The main plot of the show revolves around a love triangle between Virat (Neil Bhatt), Sai (Ayesha Singh) and Pakhi (Aishwarya Sharma). It is a Hindi remake of a popular Bengali show, Kusum Dola. The channel launched the series in October 2020.