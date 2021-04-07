'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' Spoiler Alert: Virat Tracks Sai And Devyani

The present plot of Star Plus' show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin suggests that in the upcoming track, the show will bring new twists and turns along with a lot of drama on the table. In the latest episode of the show, which aired on April 6, Virat (Neil Bhatt) gets worried as he fails to get a lead for Sai's (Ayesha Singh) whereabouts while Shivani (Yamini Malhotra) informs him that Devyani (Mitaali Nag) is also missing. While connecting the dots, Pakhi (Aishwarya Sharma) makes the assumption that Sai might have taken Devyani to her long-lost husband Pulkit (Yash Pandit). Well, as the episode unfolds, the audience sees that agitated Virat gets into the shoes of a cop to investigate the matter.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin spoiler alert

In the latest spoiler clip of the show, the audience sees that Virat reaches Pulkit's home, however, he finds that Pulkit's home is locked. Later, Pulkit's neighbour informs Virat that when she saw the former last, he was decked up in a groom's attire. Meanwhile, the spoiler video gives a few glimpses where Devyani and Pulkit can be seen performing the wedding rituals in front of guests and Sai.

With the help of the phone location, Virat tracks Sai's location and informs Pakhi. Pakhi then believes that her assumption was accurate while Bhavani, Ninad and Omkar leave to reach the venue. On the other hand, Virat also leaves the police station. And, at the venue, Sai prays that before Virat or any other family member reaches the venue, the wedding rituals should be done.

Ghum Hai Kiskiey Pyaar Meiin episodes and details

The Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma starrer show is a Hindi remake of a popular Bengali show, Kusum Dola. So far, the makers have followed the storyline of Kusum Dola in GHKKP. And, going by the same, there will be a separation track after Devyani and Pulkit's wedding. Agitated Virat will break up with Sai and throw her out of the house for getting Devyani married to Pulkit. However, he will soon realise the truth behind Sai's step.