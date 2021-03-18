'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' Spoiler March 18: Bhavani To Create An Illusion For Sai?

Star Plus' popular serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, starring Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma and Ayesh Singh, took the audience on an emotional coaster ride. However, the audience will soon witness a track, which will turn the tables of lead characters' relationships upside down. During the Mahashivratri track, Bhavani's daughter Devyani's long-lost husband Pulkit re-entered home. While Bhavani, Ninad and Omkar tried to prove his fraud, Virat extended his support to Pulkit and his idea of getting married to Devyani. But the Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin March 18 spoiler clip suggests that it is just the start of a series of dramatic sequences.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin March 18 spoiler:

Interestingly, in the latest promo video, Sai, played by Ayesha Singh, can be heard recalling the struggles of her and Devyani to track Pulkit. The video clip also featured a snippet of Bhavani and Devyani's emotional reunion as the former announced that if Pulkit manages to prove himself innocent, she will let them get married. On the other hand, Sai rejoiced the moment. However, Sai further cleared that Devyani's happiness could be short-lived as the former will fall for the trap prepared by Bhavani, Ninad and Omkar.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin cast & other details

The October 2020 launch of Star Plus is a Hindi remake of a hit Bengali show, Kusum Dola, which aired for two brief years. The show unfolded the story of an IPS officer, who sacrificed his love to fulfill a promise he made to a dying man. As per various reports, GHKKPM is soaring high on the TRP charts.

Apart from grabbing the top spot in TRP charts, the show made headlines a few days back, when two lead actors Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma, who are also a real-life couple, along with a crew member tested COVID-19 positive. The team was shooting for the Holi sequence. After Neil, who plays the character of Virat, contracted the virus, the producer of the show had told Spotboye that the Holi sequence had been put on hold and the team worked on a parallel track.