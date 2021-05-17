'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' Spoiler: Sai Discloses Her Secret Motive To The Family

The Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin audience witnessed the reunion of Sairat, Sai (Ayesha Singh) and Virat (Neil Bhatt). After Virat's deadly mission, the track took the audience on an emotional roller coaster ride as Virat was shot while Pakhi (Aishwarya Sharma) stalled the heartbroken Sai from meeting Virat. However, Sai, being Sai, managed to meet Virat and expressed her concern and care for him. Later, she also decided to move to the Chavan house, but, for a limited time period. However, in the upcoming episodes, Sai's hidden motive to re-enter the Chavan house will be revealed. And, the latest spoiler video clip has given a peek into it.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin spoiler:

In the latest episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, which aired on May 15, Sai suggested to Virat that they should invite Pulkit (Yash Pandit), Devyani (Mitali Naag) for their post-wedding rituals. Virat added that as the family has not accepted them as of now, it can be risky. However, Sai managed to convince him while saying that she feels it is her responsibility to make Pulkit a part of the Chavan family.

Virat understands her emotions and agreed to join her for Pulkit, Devyani's post-wedding rituals. Meanwhile, Bhavani (Kishori Shahane) and Sonali (Sheetal Maulik) met Pakhi to instigate her against Sai, however, Pakhi asserted that she is upset because of Virat's actions. Later, Bhavani told Pakhi that she should prepare his favourite meal and clear out their misunderstandings.

In the Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin May 17 episode, the Chavans will get annoyed after Sai will reveal them that she has invited a few guests for the lunch. As Ninad (Shailesh Datar) will continue mocking Sai, the doorbell will ring. Sai will rush to open the main door while reminding the Chavans to keep a smile on their face. As Sai will open the door and greet the guests, the elders of the Chavan family will stand shocked.

More about Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Star Plus' October 2020 launch revolves around the life of an IPS officer, who sacrifices his love to honour a promise he made to his dying mentor. The channel broadcasts fresh episodes from Monday to Saturday at 8 PM. The show replaced another popular show of the channel, titled Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

