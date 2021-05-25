Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Sai Leaves House To Reunite Pakhi, Virat; Watch

On May 24, 2021, Star Plus' October 2020 launch Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin hit a milestone as the show completed 200 episodes. On a related note, the makers also treated the audience and fans to an episode dedicated to Sairat, fondly called by fans of Sai (Ayesha Singh) and Virat (Neil Bhatt). However, Pakhi (Aishwarya Sharma), being the third wheel, spoiled the Sairat moment. As the story is progressing further, fans are expecting that Virat will soon confess his love to Sai. But, that's not going to happen anytime soon and the latest promo of the show is proof of it.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin spoiler:

In the latest spoiler video, available on the verified Instagram handle of the channel, a furious Pakhi can be seen confronting Virat to remind him of a promise. Virat had promised Pakhi that Sai meant nothing to him than a responsibility. Amid Pakhi's emotional outbreak, Sai can be seen entering the frame.

As Virat stands speechless to Pakhi's accusations of breaking the promise, Sai comes to support him. She tells Pakhi to not worry while assuring that Virat is never going to love her. Sai concludes the argument by saying that to honour Virat's promise, she will stick to her words and will never demand any right on Virat.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin latest episode

In the latest episode of GHKKPM, which aired on May 24, Virat decided to confess his feelings to Sai. He asked her to close her eyes while moving closer to her. However, Pakhi entered their room unannounced and disturbed them. Later, when asked about her visit, Pakhi told Virat that she wanted to discuss her bank matters with Virat. Pakhi's excuse irked Sai and she lashed out at Pakhi for disturbing an injured Virat late in the night.

When Virat extended his support to Sai, an emotional Pakhi left the room. In the spoiler clip of the next episode, it is shown that Sai arranges a surprise party. While Pakhi finds an opportunity to taunt Sai, Virat supports Sai. Meanwhile, the family is curious to know what Sai is planning.

