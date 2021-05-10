'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' Spoiler: Sai Returns To The Family But Has A Condition

With the previous episodes of Star Plus' popular show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, fans were relieved as after days of tension between Virat (Neil Bhatt) and Sai (Ayesha Singh), the duo reunited. Although Pakhi (Aishwarya Sharma) and the Chavans try their best to keep 'Sairat' away from each other, Sai managed to meet the injured Virat. However, the audience is still curious to know if this sequence will mark Sai's return to the Chavan family. The latest spoiler video reveals that Sai will return to the family but only on one condition.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin spoiler alert

In the latest spoiler clip of GHKKPM, Sai and Virat can be seen stepping into the Chavan house, while Bhavani (Kishore Shahane) stops them. Later, Bhavani adds that she and the family are relieved as Virat is recovering while mocking Sai for being an opportunist. She mimics how Sai had announced that she will not return to the house ever. On this, Virat takes a strong stand and tells Sai that it is her home and she can come and stay here any time.

However, Sai turns down his proposal and informs the family that she will only stay with them until Virat is fully recovered. On the other hand, Pakhi gets jealous seeing Virat holding Sai's hand, while Ashwini (Bharti Patil) and Mohit (Adish Vaidya) seem to be happy with Sairat's reunion.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin latest episode

In the latest episode of GHKKPM, Sai asked an injured Virat to make a choice between her and Pakhi. And, Virat chooses Sai over Pakhi while asking the latter to leave. Heartbroken, Pakhi leaves the hospital while stating that she will not forget how Sairat insulted her. As Pakhi reaches home unannounced, the family and Ashwini get worried for Virat. However, she later informs the family that Virat is doing fine and Sai is back in his life. Back in the hospital, Sai and Virat have fun banter.

GHKKPM is a Hindi remake of a Bengali show, titled Kusum Dola. The love triangle revolves around the life of Virat, an IPS officer, who sacrifices his love to honour a promise he made to his dying mentor. The channel premieres fresh episode from Monday to Saturday at 8 PM.

IMAGE: STILL FROM GHUM HAI KISIKEY PYAAR MEIIN

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.