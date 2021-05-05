'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' Spoiler: Sai Reunites With Virat; Pakhi Stands Shocked

Star Plus' serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has managed to keep its audience hooked with 'Sairat's' separation track. Though a section of the audience was disappointed, many praised the way the lead actors played their part. And, it seems like Virat (Neil Bhatt) and Sai (Ayesha Singh) will soon reunite in the serial. As per the latest spoiler clip of the serial, Pakhi (Aishwarya Sharma) will stand shocked after Sai will ask him to make a firm decision.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin spoiler

In the latest episode of GHKKPM, which aired on May 4, Sai rushes to the hospital to meet an injured Virat. However, Pakhi and Ninad stand strong against it and stop her from meeting Virat. On the other hand, Mohit and Pulkit extend their support to Sai.

As the argument between Sai and Pakhi continues, the former gives a reality check to the latter and reminds her that she is Virat's wife and it is her right to know everything about her husband. To end their argument, Sai insists that Pakhi ask the hospital staff if they would not let her meet Virat as she is his wife. However, Pakhi announces that let Virat decide with whom he wants to stay.

In the spoiler clip, an injured Virat gains his consciousness and Sai can be seen beside him in the room. Amid this, Pakhi comes and starts manipulating Virat by instigating him against Sai. Pakhi reminds Sai that she had promised that if Virat doesn't ask her to stay, she will leave. On this, Sai replies that Virat has not asked her to leave as yet. Later, Sai requests Virat to clear Pakhi's confusion and tell her if he wants Sai to stay with him or leave. As Virat gives a serious stare to Pakhi, the latter stands shocked.

More about Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

The Hindi remake of a Bengali show, Kusum Dola, revolves around the life of an IPS officer, who sacrifices his love to honour a promise he made to his dying mentor. In the recent track, Virat had kicked Sai out of the house, after the latter helped the former's mentally unstable sister Devyani to re-marry her long-lost husband Pulkit, against the will of the family. However, Virat apologised to Sai when he learnt that his family members framed Pulkit.

IMAGE: Still from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin