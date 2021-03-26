'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' Spoiler: Sai Shares Her Plan With Madhuri; Spies On Bhavani

The plot of Star Plus' October 2020 launch Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has kept the audinece hooked as Pulkit (Yash Pandit) gets kidnapped while Sai (Ayesha Singh) loses all hopes and confronts the family. Confused Sai decides to wait for Virat's return, so that he can investigate to find out Pulkit's truth. However, in the recent episode, which aired on March 25, Sai has an emotional breakdown as she learns that for the sake of family's pride and prestige, Bhavani (Kishore Shahane), Ninad (Shailesh Datar) and Omkar (Mridul Thakur) planned Pulkit's kidnap and framed him a fraud.

As now Sai knows Bhavani is the mastermind behind everything, she comes up with a plan. In the March 24 episode, Sai apologises to Bhavani for going against her. She pretends to be on Bhavani's side to win her trust. And, when Bhavani accepts her apology on a condition, Sai agrees and decides that once Pulkit is free, she will get him to marry Devyani (Mitaali Nag) without even informing Bhavani. Meanwhile, the other family members stand shocked seeing Sai in Bhavani's feet.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin spoiler for March 26:

However, it is Sai's trap to fool Bhavani. As per the latest spoiler video clip, for Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin March 26 episode, Sai will inform Madhuri that Pulkit has been kidnapped. As Madhuri will break into tears, Sai will ensure her that she has made the kidnappers believe that she is on their side.

She will further shares her plan with Madhuri that the kidnappers will soon make a mistake and they will use it as an opportunity. Meanwhile, in the second bit of the video, Bhavani will receive a letter from Dadu, the kidnapper, who will demand one crore to keep Pulkit's kidnap a secret. As Bhavani will call Ninad and Omkar to inform the same, Sai will spy on them.

Ayesha Singh, Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt starrer daily soap is a Hindi remake of a Bengali show Kusum Dola. The story unfolds the life of Virat, who sacrifices his love to honour a promise he made to a dying man. The Holi sequence of the show came to a halt after the two lead actors, Neil and Aishwarya, tested positive for COVID-19.

(Source: Snip from the show)