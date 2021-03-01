Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Sai To Face Another Furious Outburst Of Virat

Star Plus' October 2020 launch Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has managed to carve a niche within a few months of its telecast. The show is not only receiving a positive response from the audience but also soaring high on the TRP charts. As per the recent tracks, Pakhi cancels the Ladakh trip while a rift grows between Sai and Virat, hooks the audience. Meanwhile, Sai embarks on the mission to get a lead about her mentally unstable sister-in-law Devyani's husband. Well, this sub-plot is going to create a problem between Sairat once again.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin spoiler:

In the show, currently, the Chavans are celebrating Mahashivratri. However, Pulkit's entry will change the atmosphere at their home. As per the plot, Pulkit will reveal that he married Devyani ten years ago. And, Bhavani along with Ninad and Omkar created misunderstandings between them. The trio lied to Pulkit and Devyani and separated them years back.

READ | Ghkkpm 26 Feb Written Update: Pulkit Reveals His Wife Devyani's Identity To Sai

Shivani and Mansi will come in support of Sai and will request Bhavani to let Devyani reunite with Pulkit. However, Bhavani will reject the proposal while citing that Pulkit does not match the status of their family. As the past of Pulkit and Devyani will unwrap, the family will learn Bhavani's truth. However, she will manage to turn the tables and Virat once again will stand against Sai. Virat's outburst will scare Sai. It will be interesting for the audience to see how Sai will reunite Pulkit and Devyani against Virat's will.

READ | 'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' Spoiler Alert: Sai Vows To Reunite Pulkit, Devyani

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin cast & plot details

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is a Hindi remake of a popular Bengali show, Kusum Dola, which aired for two-long-years. The plot of the show revolves around the life of Virat, Pakhi and Sai. The official synopsis of the serial reads, "Virat sacrifices his love to honour the promise he made to a dying man". The lead characters of the show are portrayed by Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma and Ayesh Singh. Meanwhile, Mitaali Nag is portraying the character of Devyani and Yash Pandit can be seen as her on-screen husband Pulkit.

READ | 'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' Feb 24 Written Update: Pakhi Fails To Insult 'Sairat' Again

READ | 'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' Feb 23 Written Update: Sairat's Moments Leave Pakhi Jealous

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.