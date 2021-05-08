Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Virat Makes An Assumption, Sai Stands Tight-lipped

Star Plus' October 2020 launch Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's is currently high on drama as even after Virat (Neil Bhatt ) has given multiple reality checks to Pakhi (Aishwarya Sharma), the latter is trying hard to keep him away from his wife Sai (Ayesha Singh). However, in the upcoming episodes, the show's plotline will take a major twist after Virat will ask Sai if she has forgiven him or her concern is just an act of kindness towards him. Virat will shoot this question on Sai after Pakhi will question Sai's intention and character. Meanwhile, Sai will stand tight-lipped when Virat will raise this question.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin spoiler for May 8

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin episode

In the latest episode of GHKKPM, Sai reaches the hospital to meet an injured Virat, however, Pakhi stalls her outside the room. Amid their argument, Virat senses Sai's presence and starts calling her. By pushing Pakhi away, Sai manages to meet her injured husband while Pakhi tries to stop her. But, a nurse comes and asks her to fill a form urgently.

On the other hand, Sairat reunite and the duo expresses their concern and care for each other. As their eyes lock on each other, Pakhi interrupts the Sairat moment. She tries to manipulate Virat by instigating him against Sai. But, in response, Virat stands strong with Sai and asks Pakhi to stay away from him.

Later, Sai thanks Pakhi for taking care of an unconscious Virat. But, Pakhi, assuming it as a taunt, lashes out at Sai. Amid this, Sai and Virat get into fun banter and Pakhi misunderstands that they are arguing. At last, Sai asks Virat to make a clear decision that if wants he wants to stay with her or with Pakhi. The episode ends with Virat turning towards Pakhi, saying that she is the one, who should leave for now.

More about 'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin'

Star Plus' popular show is based on a Bengali show Kusum Dola. The show revolves around the story of a man, who sacrifices his love to honour a promise he made to his dying man. The channel broadcast new episodes from Monday to Saturday at 8 PM.

IMAGE: STILL FROM GHUM HAI KISIKEY PYAAR MEIIN

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.