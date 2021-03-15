'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' Spoiler: Virat Points A Gun At Sai To Control Her; Watch

Star Plus' October 2020 launch Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is soaring high on TRP charts as the current track has managed to keep the audience on the edge of their seat. From Sairat moments to Pakhi's smart move to turn the tables, last week was a roller coaster ride for the followers of the show. However, it is just the beginning of an upcoming major plot twist. And, the latest spoiler video clip of the show suggests that in the upcoming episodes, the audience will witness a major turn in Sai and Virat's relationship.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin March 15 spoiler

In the latest episodes of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, with the help of Sai, Pulkit re-enters the Chavans' house. While Virat supports Sai, Pakhi promises Bhavani that she will not let Pulkit marry Devyani. And, to fulfill the same, she plants a fake letter, by which, she convinces Virat that Pulkit is already married to a woman by the name of Sangeeta.

And, he has an illegitimate affair with Madhuri. However, Sai is not ready to accept the claims as Pulkit himself gave the proof of his innocence to Sai. But, Virat refuses to believe Sai and gives her a warning to not talk about Devi and Pulkit's wedding ever again with any of his family members.

However, Sai will stretch the matter further in the upcoming episodes. In the latest Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin spoiler clip, Virat will catch Sai talking to Pulkit. And when he will confront her, the latter will clearly tell him that she will support Pulkit and will also help him. As the spoiler progresses further, Virat picks up his gun and points it towards Sai while saying that she has left no option in front of him.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin episodes

As mentioned above, in the recent episodes, Pulkit, played by Yash Pandit, re-entered the Chavans' house and revealed that he married Devyani ten years back. But, for the sake of the family's pride and prestige, Bhavani along with Ninad and Omkar separated them. Seeing Virat extending support to Sai and Pulkit, Bhavani manipulated Pakhi to instigate Virat against Devi and Pulkit's reunion.