Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Virat's Confession To Leave Pakhi Heartbroken

The previous episode of Star Plus' serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin managed to keep the viewers on the edge of their seat while taking them on an emotional roller coaster ride. From Virat (Neil Bhatt) learning the truth to Sai (Ayesha Singh) refusing to return to the Chavan house, the viewers are keenly watching the show to know what path the story will take. However, in the upcoming episode, a heartbroken Virat will give a reality check to Pakhi (Aishwarya Sharma).

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin spoiler

In the latest episode, which aired on April 26, Virat blamed the Chavans for separating him from Sai while blaming himself for mistreating her. As Virat went on a guilt trip, Pakhi tried to instigate him against Sai. However, Virat took a dig at her and firmly asked her to shut her mouth when she was voicing her opinion on Sai. Meanwhile, a teary-eyed Ashwini and Mohit extended their support and prayers for Sai's return to the home. On the other hand, Sai, who thinks Virat loves Pakhi, explained to Barkha that Virat was not going to miss her in her absence.

At the end of the episode, a spoiler clip revealed that Virat will confront Pakhi. He will admit falling in love with Sai to Pakhi. While recalling the efforts made by Sai for the happiness of his family, Virat will remind Pakhi about the limits of their relationship as friends. As the confession will leave Pakhi heartbroken, Virat will try to comfort her while saying that their feelings were 'mere' affection and nothing else.

More about 'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin'

The Neil, Ayesha and Aishwarya starrer show is a Hindi remake of a Bengali show, Kusum Dola. The show depicts the life of an IPS officer, who sacrifices his love to honour a promise he made to his dying mentor. Currently, the show focuses on the past of Virat's mentally unstable sister Devyani (Mitaali Nag) and how Sai helps her to reunite with her long-lost husband Pulkit (Yash Pandit) against the will of the family. As Virat is unaware of the truth, he kicks Sai out of the house at midnight.