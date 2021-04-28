Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Virat's 'dangerous' Mission Will Turn The Tables

In the recent episodes of Star Plus' hum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, the audience experienced a major roller coaster ride of emotions. From Virat (Neil Bhatt) kicking Sai (Ayesha Singh) out of the Chavan house to Pakhi (Aishwarya Sharma) feeling betrayed, the plot changed the lives of the lead characters. However, in the upcoming track, the makers will try to keep the audience on the edge of the seat with a track full of action.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin spoiler:

In the latest episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, which aired on April 27, Pakhi tried to get close to Virat in absence of her husband Samrat and Virat's wife Sai. However, Virat confronted her and confessed that he has fallen in love with Sai. When Pakhi accused him of betraying, Virat explained to her that he cannot shoulder the burden of a relationship, which never existed. On this, Pakhi compared herself to Sai. However, Virat stood strong for his wife and firmly asked Pakhi to not interfere in his personal matter.

At the end of the episode, a spoiler video revealed that in the upcoming episode, Virat will inform his family that he needs to go on a secret mission. And, on his way, he will call Sai, however, the latter will not pick it up. Later, when Sai will visit her sister-in-law Devyani's house, she will receive a message from Mohit, who will inform her that Virat has gone on a deadly mission. Mohit will also request Sai to pray for Virat's safe return in the message.

More about 'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin'

The Hindi remake of a popular Bengali show, Kusum Dola, revolves around the life of an IPS officer, who sacrifices his love to honour a promise he made to his dying mentor. In the Holi track, Sai helped her mentally unstable sister-in-law Devyani (Mitaali Nag) to elope and reunite her with her long-lost husband Pulkit (Yash Pandit) against the will of the family. Virat misunderstood Sai and kicked her out of the house. Later, when he found that Pulkit was framed as a fraud by his family members, he goes to apologise to Sai, but in vain.