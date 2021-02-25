'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler': Will Virat Choose His Family Members Or Sai?

In the last episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein, the couple Sai and Virat join the members of Chavan Niwas for the Maha Shivratri Puja. The Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein characters Bhawani Kaku, Ninad, Sonali Kaku and Omkar kaka scold Sai for creating disruptions on the previous day. In the next episode, Virat stands assertively against his family members in support of Sai who wants to leave the house.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler for Feb 25 episode:

In Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's latest episode, Sai feels unwanted as the Chavan Niwas' family members are ready to push her out of the house. Pakhi cannot stand the closeness that Virat and Sai share and wants to head back home to her own family. Virat's father, Ninad asks him to choose between the family members and Sai. Sai stops Pakhi and asks her if she wants Sai to leave the house, then poses the same question to the rest of the clan.

When no one answers her question, Sai makes up her mind. But, before answering her decision, Virat's mother interrupts her. She asks Sai to stay. Virat also tries to console Sai and declares to the family members that he too would leave the house if Sai isn't allowed to stay. Taking the family members' silence as a cue he ensures that no family members including Bhawani Kaku would trouble Sai in the future regarding the same topic.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's characters

In the show, Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma play the lead characters Virat, Sai and Pakhi, respectively. Kishori Shahane famous for her work in 2013's Narbachi Wadi plays Bhawani Kaku. Virat's father's role is played by Shailesh Datar, while his mother's role is played by Bharti Patil.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's episodes

In the previous week's episode, Virat lashes out at Sai for making plans with another man. Sai is unaware of Virat's plans for taking her out and gets sad. When Virat introspects and realizes his mistake, he rushes to apologise to Sai and surprises her with her favourite street food. Sai forgives Virat for his kind, concerned and protective nature.

