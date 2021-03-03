'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' Spoilers: Pakhi To Prevent Devyani And Pulkit's Marriage

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin released in October 2020 and has managed to carve a niche within a few months of its telecast. The show has been receiving a positive response from the audience and is also soaring high on TRP charts. As per the last episode, Pulkit tries to convince Devyani to be together by recalling the happier times. Bhavani stands against this decision. Devyani gets convinced but everyone else is against Pulkit. Sai embarks on a mission to help her mentally unstable sister-in-law Devyani and her husband. Read ahead to know more about Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin spoilers.

In the show, Shivani and Mansi come in support of Sai and request Bhavani to let Devyani reunite with Pulkit. As the past of Pulkit and Devyani unwraps, the family learns about Bhavani's truth. However, she turns the tables when Virat stands against Sai. Virat's outburst scares Sai.

In the upcoming episode, Virat will go against his family for his wife. Virat will stand in support of Devi and explain to the family that they should let her make her decisions on her own. The whole family will be disappointed with Virat. On the other hand, Bhavani will tell Pakhi that they have to prevent Pulkit and Devyani’s wedding at any cost. Pakhi is the only one who will be able to convince Virat and by doing so they can prevent Pulkit and Devyani’s reunion. It will be interesting for the audience to see how Pulkit and Devyani will reunite against many.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin cast and more

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is a Hindi remake of a popular Bengali show named Kusum Dola. Kusum Dola aired for two years. The show revolves around the life of Virat, Pakhi and Sai. The official synopsis of the show reads, "Virat sacrifices his love to honour the promise he made to a dying man". The lead characters of the show are Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma and Ayesh Singh. On the other hand, Mitaali Nag is portraying the character of Devyani and Yash Pandit can be seen as her on-screen husband Pulkit.

