Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoilers: Sai Learns About Bhavani's True Colours; Watch

Ever since the two lead actors of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma, tested positive for COVID-19, the makers shifted the plot on a parallel track. And, in the recent episodes, the audience witnessed that Bhavani played a masterstroke to trick Sai and separate Pulkit and Devyani. And, now, in the latest episode, which aired on March 22, Ashwini, too, stood strong against Sai to support Bhavani. However, in the upcoming episode of the serial, Bhavani's plan will turn upside down and Sai will learn about it.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin spoiler:

In the spoiler video clip, which dropped on March 22, Sai can be seen receiving a video message, in which Pulkit can be seen hinting that he is in trouble as his hands are tied and his mouth has been taped. Shocked Sai will learn that Pulkit has been kidnapped. She will rush to Bhavani to inform her that they misunderstood the whole situation.

While she will come to meet Bhavani, from the door, Sai will overhear Bhavani's conversation with Ninad and Omkar. The conversation among the trio will reveal to Sai that Bhavani and Ninad planned Pulkit's kidnap. Meanwhile, Bhavani will get tensed as she will assume that if Sai will get to know about the truth, their game will be over.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin episodes

As mentioned above, post the Ladakh trip track, the plot of the show focused on unfolding Devyani's past. During the same, Sai learned that Devi's long-lost husband is her college professor Pulkit Deshpande. On Mahashivtrari, Pulkit marked his comeback in the Chavan niwas and revealed that ten years back, Bhavani separated him from Devyani. After learning the truth, Virat extended his support to Pulkit while Pakhi promised Bhavani that she will provoke Virat against the wedding.

And, to do that, she wrote a fake letter, in which she claimed that Pulkit is already married. Thie created confusion and Virat concluded that he has found evidence supporting the claims of the letter. However, Virat promised Sai that for her satisfaction, he will investigate the matter again post Holi celebration.