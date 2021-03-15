'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' Star Ayesha Singh Recalls Her 'first Scene' With Neil Bhatt

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fame Ayesha Singh shares a great bond with co-star Neil Bhatt. Recently, in a conversation with TellyChakkar, Ayesha Singh got candid about her journey with the show till now while giving a peek into her BTS fun banters with co-star Neil Bhatt. Interestingly, Ayesha also recalled her first scene with Neil, which was a fight scene.

Ayesha Singh speaks about Neil Bhatt

Neil Bhatt and Ayesha Singh's characters Virat and Sai, respectively, have carved a niche into the hearts of the audience for their love-and-hate kind of relationship. Though on-screen Sairat, fondly called by their fans, are still confused about their feeling, off-screen, the duo really enjoys working together, said Ayesha. Commenting on Sairat's on-screen chemistry, Singh recalled her first scene with Neil and added that it all started from there.

As the conversation progressed further, the 24-year-old actor was asked how she manages to get the instant change during the scene with Neil. In response, Ayesha asserted that it was never difficult for them as this has been there from the very first day. She added that the way their scenes were before, where they used to fight, they got the spark on how to be comfortable with each other, and take things forward. Concluding her point, Singh told that by now, she knows how Neil will react to a certain situation, and vice-versa. She also added that the duo has a great understanding and also tries to improvise things to make it better.

Ghum hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin details & updates

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is a Hindi remake of a popular Bengali show, Kusum Dola, which aired from 2016 to 2018. Apart from Neil and Ayesha, the former's fiance Aishwarya Sharma can be seen portraying the lead. The team was shooting for the Holi sequence. However, the makers had put it on hold as Neil Bhatt tested Covid-19 positive in the second week of March 2021. The makers are working on a parallel track for the show. Star Plus premiers new episodes of the series from Monday to Saturday on the channel at 8 PM.