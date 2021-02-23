Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Star Ayesha Singh Shares 'Sairat' Pics From Upcoming Episodes

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyar Meiin star Ayesha Singh shared a BTS from the upcoming episodes of her show. The TV show is a remake of a Bengali TV show Kasam Dola and also stars actor Neil Bhatt as the other main lead. Ayesha Singh who portrays the character of Sai Joshi on the show shared a few BTS pictures with her co-star Neil, from the upcoming Mahashivratri special episodes.

Ayesha Singh shares Sairat photos

Actor Ayesha shared a picture with Neil Bhatt, dressed in colour coordinated outfits. Sai aka Ayesha wore a white saree with a golden border while Virat chose a white kurta with a golden border, embedded with colourful intricate designs. Ayesha chose bright coloured stone jewellery to go with her outfit and tied her hair in a tight bun. She wore a huge flower garland in her hair and completed her look with large earrings.

Also Read: 'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' Co-stars Neil Bhatt & Aishwarya Are Engaged; See Pics

Along with the picture, Ayesha wrote in the caption, "💕 Love is complex with layers that unfold through a journey. Sairat is on one such journey and to be part of their journey ..Please keep watching #ghumhaikisikeypyaarmeiin on @starplus and @disneyplushotstar at 8 Pm..🙏🏻☺️With my better-half of Sairat 💖 @bhatt_neil #sairat Picture courtesy, @awara_portraits31 🙏🏻🤗 Thank you"(sic). Ayesha portrays the role of Sai while Neil Bhatt portrays the character of Virat. Their fans lovingly call them 'Sairat', for their on-screen chemistry and bonding.

Also Read: 'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' Feb 17 Spoiler Alert: Virat Decides To Punish Sai; Watch

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin follows the story of Virat, a young police officer who marries a woman to honour the promise he made to her dying father. However, after their wedding, when his former lover re-enters his life, he finds his heart pulled in different directions. The show also stars Aishwarya Sharma in the lead role of Pakhi. The other cast of the show includes Kishori Shahane, Shailesh Datar, Bharti Patil, and Yogendra Vikram Singh. The show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin aired its first episode in October 2020 and in a very short span, the show has won hearts and is among the Top 3 most-watched shows, according to BARC India.

Also Read: 'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' Feb 20 Spoiler Alert: Sai To Leave Chavan House?

Also Read: 'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' Spoiler Alert: Virat To Hurt Sai In Unusual Way; Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.