'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' Star Yash Pandit Marries Longtime Girlfriend Mahima Mishra

After Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin stars Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma’s marriage, his co-actor Yash Pandit has also tied the knot with girlfriend Mahima Mishra. Several pictures of Yash from the wedding festivities along with his now-wife Mahima have been surfacing on social media. The two have been dating for about 7 years and had got engaged on December 8, 2021 before tying the knot recently.

Reportedly, the engagement ceremony had taken place in Mahima's hometown Kanpur, while the wedding happened in Mumbai followed by a reception for their friends, family. For the unversed, Yash was quite popular for playing the role of Dr. Pulkit Deshpande in Star Plus’ drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. Fashion stylist Falguni took to her Instagram stories and shared several pictures of the newlywed couple from their wedding while congratulating them for starting a new chapter.

Yash Pandit ties the knot with girlfriend Mahima Mishra

In one of the pictures, Yash can be seen posing from the mandap with Mahima as they begin with the wedding rituals. The other pictures show them seeking blessings from the elders after the rituals. Some other pictures from their wedding reception also flooded on social media where the actor looked beautiful in a grey suit while Mahima looked resplendent in a beautiful pastel pink colored silver sequined lehenga choli paired with a Sabyasachi black belt while they were posing after cutting a cake.

For the wedding, Mahima chose a red lehenga with golden embroidery while Yash looked dapper in a cream sherwani. According to various media reports, the actor had initially planned on inviting about 150 guests but now given the situation, they had tied the knot in presence of just 50 guests. To compensate for the same, they had thrown a reception party for those who they couldn't invite to their wedding. Reportedly, the couple has zeroed in Europe tour for their honeymoon, however, given the pandemic situation, they have put their plans on hold.

Yash’s friend and co-actor Amit Singh Thakur also took to his Instagram stories and shared pictures from the reception while congratulating the star. While sharing the pictures, Amit wrote, “Mere yaar ki Shaadi hai.” Earlier, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin stars Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma had tied the knot on November 30, 2021. Ahead of the nuptials, several pictures and video of the couple have started surfacing. or the unversed, Neil is known for playing Ranveer Singh Vaghela in Roop-Mard Ka Naya Swaroop and ACP Virat Chavan in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. He met his lady love Aishwarya on the sets of the popular television show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

IMAGE: Instagram/Wedding_Wonderz_