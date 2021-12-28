'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' Stars Spoof Own Show In Latest Reel; Netizens Not Pleased

Reels have become a common feature on Instagram, and even the celebrities of the film industry are taking to it in a big way. While the TV industry is known for its busy schedules, the actors are finding time amid their shoots to come up with reels. While the artists usually take some trending song or dialogue for the reels, the team of the show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin had something different.

The stars of the serial decided to spoof their own shown for a reel. The cast of the show was seen exaggerating some of the mannerisms and dialogues of the characters that they portray on the small screen. However, the video did not go down well with netizens, and there were some harsh comments for the actors.

The video was posted by Aishwarya Sharma Bhatt, who plays the character Patralekha, on Instagram. The video starts with the lead character introducing, "Our Chavan Niwas accent is so sexy. Please say that again."

Neil Bhatt, who plays the character of ACP Virat Chavan, then comes on screen and says, "Virat Chavan, jyachi pakki zabaan." Ayesha Singh, who plays Sai Joshi, then says, "Humari shaadi sirf ek deal hai".

The other members of the cast like Yogendra Vikram Singh, Bharati M. Patil, Kishori Shahane Vij, Sneha Bhawsar, Vihan Verma, Mridul Kumar, Sheetal Maulik, Yash Pandit, Mitaali Nag then use over-exaggeration for their characters and trademark dialogues.

They then deliver lines like "tumne meri beizzati kar di", "Bas Patralekha", "Shut up, ashwini", "Sapna apna muh band karo", "Rohit tu deviji ka chamcha hai", "sundar beautiful, mast" and "Dr Pulkit loves you."

Creative director Siddhartha Vankar too joins the fun.

While many fans appreciated the video and its concept, some netizens were not pleased. Many took to Twitter to share that the reels were 'cringe' and some of the actors' fan clubs even asked them to refrain from doing such reels. Calling it 'pathetic', 'disgusting' and more, some also trolled them by joking that they had not such acting even in the serial.

