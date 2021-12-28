Last Updated:

'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' Stars Spoof Own Show In Latest Reel; Netizens Not Pleased

'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' stars like Aishwarya Sharma Bhatt, Neil Bhatt and Ayesha Singh spoofed own show in the latest reel; Netizens were not pleased.

Written By
Joel Kurian
Ayesha Singh, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin stars trolled

Image: Instagram/@aisharma812


Reels have become a common feature on Instagram, and even the celebrities of the film industry are taking to it in a big way. While the TV industry is known for its busy schedules, the actors are finding time amid their shoots to come up with reels. While the artists usually take some trending song or dialogue for the reels, the team of the show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin had something different. 

The stars of the serial decided to spoof their own shown for a reel. The cast of the show was seen exaggerating some of the mannerisms and dialogues of the characters that they portray on the small screen. However, the video did not go down well with netizens, and there were some harsh comments for the actors.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin cast spoof own show for Instagram reel, netizens not pleased

The video was posted by Aishwarya Sharma Bhatt, who plays the character Patralekha, on Instagram. The video starts with the lead character introducing, "Our Chavan Niwas accent is so sexy. Please say that again."

READ | 'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' July 10 written update: Virat has a plan for Sai's birthday

Neil Bhatt, who plays the character of ACP Virat Chavan, then comes on screen and says,  "Virat Chavan, jyachi pakki zabaan." Ayesha Singh, who plays Sai Joshi, then says, "Humari shaadi sirf ek deal hai".

The other members of the cast like Yogendra Vikram Singh, Bharati M. Patil, Kishori Shahane Vij, Sneha Bhawsar, Vihan Verma, Mridul Kumar, Sheetal Maulik, Yash Pandit, Mitaali Nag then use over-exaggeration for their characters and trademark dialogues.

READ | Rekha raked in huge 8-digit payoff for 1-min ‘Ghum Hain Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’ promo?

They then deliver lines like "tumne meri beizzati kar di", "Bas Patralekha", "Shut up, ashwini",  "Sapna apna muh band karo", "Rohit tu deviji ka chamcha hai", "sundar beautiful, mast" and "Dr Pulkit loves you."

Creative director Siddhartha Vankar too joins the fun. 

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin trolled for latest reel

While many fans appreciated the video and its concept, some netizens were not pleased. Many took to Twitter to share that the reels were 'cringe' and some of the actors' fan clubs even asked them to refrain from doing such reels. Calling it 'pathetic', 'disgusting' and more, some also trolled them by joking that they had not such acting even in the serial. 

READ | 'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin': Virat-Pakhi aka Neil & Aishwarya dance on 'Ganesh Vandana'

 

READ | 'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' stars Neil Bhatt & Aishwarya kick off wedding festivities
READ | Timeline of 'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' stars Aishwarya Sharma & Neil Bhatt's love tale

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com