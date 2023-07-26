Ghum Hai Kisikey...TRPs Take A Hit After Time Leap, Bhavika Sharma Says 'ups & Downs...'

Bhavika Sharma has stepped into the shoes of the female lead in the popular TV show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. In the show, she portrays the character of Sai's (Ayesha Singh) daughter, who has dreams of becoming an IAS officer. Following the show's leap, the first week witnessed a decline in its ratings. Now, the actress has reacted to the low TRPs.

3 things you need to know

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is a loose adaptation of the Bengali TV show Kusum Dola.

Bhavika Sharma is seen alongside Shakti Arora, who is essaying the role of Ishan in the show.

Before the leap, Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma headlined the show.

Bhavika Sharma says 'ups and downs' are part of life

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Bhavika Sharma said that she is positive about Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's new phase. She stated that the audience's acceptance takes time. She considered ups and downs as natural parts of any journey and highlighted the team's determination to achieve new heights. The actress further said that she is ready to carry forward the legacy of the show despite the show having a pre-established popularity.

(Bhavika Sharma plays the role of Savi in the show | Image: Bhavika Sharma/Instagram)

"I think a new journey has commenced and the audience needs time to adapt it. Ups and downs are a part and parcel of life. Eventually and gradually, we will achieve heights," she said.

Bhavika Sharma on comparisons with Ayesha Singh

Bhavika Sharma said that she had limited interactions with Ayesha Singh. She also appreciated the guidance she received from the actress for the show. She revealed that she watched a few episodes of Ayesha's work to prepare for her role. While comparisons between actors are inevitable, Bhavika said that she is focused on her audience's happiness and added that it holds immense value for her.