'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' Update April 19: Virat Lashes Out At Pakhi For Blaming Sai

Star Plus' show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, starring Ayesha Singh, Yash Pandit, Mitaali Nag, Neil Bhatt, is witnessing some high-end drama as Sai has been kicked out of the house. Sai and Usha get a warm welcome from villagers in Gadchiroli. After Virat reaches home, Pakhi tells him that he's not brought Devyani home because he must have sided with Sai, forgetting about everything else. Pakhi adds that Sai must have disrespected everyone and must have run away.

In the Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin April 19 episode, Pakhi tells Badi Mami that Sai must have gone to Pulkit's house. However, after everyone's assumptions, Virat decides to remain tight-lipped. After everyone's constant nagging, Virat lashes out at Patralekhaa; all the time assuming about Sai. Meanwhile, Sai exposes the Chavans in front of the neighbours and shares Devyani's ordeal with them. Before leaving the Chavan house, she returns the bangles Virat gifted her on the occasion of their first Holi. Virat drops the bangles.

In the village, everyone confronts Sai about her and Virat's broken marriage. She informs them that there's no more relationship between them. The villagers worry about Sai's safety as they don't have a house in the village. A man says that Virat has to come down to the village to take care as he had tied the knot with her, in the assurance that he will take care of Sai's safety. The villager adds that Virat had also promised that he will help Sai in continuing her studies. Sai hits back and informs them that she needs no one's support and that her studies will not be ruptured.

Sai tells Usha that she needs to go to Nashik to complete her studies. Usha worries that the hostel doesn't allow married woman but Sai comforts her and tells her Masi that there's nothing to worry about and that she will talk to the principal about it. At home, Virat requests Pakhi to not speak a word against Sai. He adds that he can't digest so much hatred in this house. He tells Pakhi that Sai has not created any problems this time and that it's all his fault.