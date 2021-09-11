'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin': Virat-Pakhi Aka Neil & Aishwarya Dance On 'Ganesh Vandana'

Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma are a much-loved duo from the popular Star Plus series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. The real-life couple take on the roles of Virat and Pakhi respectively on the show. Sharma recently posted a video of the duo performing a graceful dance to Ganesh Vandana and fans went gaga over it.

The Virat-Pakhi duo’s undeniable chemistry makes them a fan-favourite couple on the internet. Aishwarya Sharma took to her Instagram account to share a dance performance of the two. The video features them grooving to Ganesh Vandana in the most graceful manner, winning their fans’ hearts.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin stars Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma dance on Ganesh Vandana

Fans took to the comments section of the post and praised it to no end. An individual mentioned that the video was the ‘most awaited reel’. Another fan mentioned that their dance was ‘neat and well coordinated,’ they also appreciated their choice of song and costume, which the couple had colour-coordinated. Another netizen mentioned that they would love to see Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma on the next season of Nach Baliye, which is an Indian reality dance show. Other fans commented about the couple’s chemistry and outstanding moves.

Neil Bhatt also posted the same video and mentioned that it was a ‘beautiful experience’ to perform with Aishwarya. In his caption, he called her his ‘love’. He wrote, “Performing with you is such a beautiful experience my love @aisharma812”.

Aishwarya Sharma is very active on her social media account and often posts reels that her fans enjoy. Most recently, she posted a reel depicting the current situation of her on-screen character. She captioned the reel, “Pakhi’s situation right now 😂😂😂’’. She also thanked Neil for giving her the concept for the creative video.

The fan-favourite duo met for the first time on the sets of their show, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. They fell in love on set and made their relationship public by sharing pictures of their Roka ceremony. Aishwarya recently tattooed Neil’s name on her wrist.

Image: Aishwarya Sharma-Instagram