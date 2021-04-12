'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' Written Update April 10: Devi Becomes Pulkit's Legit Wife

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin April 10 episode starts with Virat announcing that Pulkit is under arrest and as he moves forward to arrest him, Sai comes in between to diffuse the situation. Amid this, Pulkit attempts to prove his innocence by presenting the documents, which states that Devyani is his legit wife. Later, Virat argues with him by showing the paper which states Sangeeta is Pulkit's wife.

As the confusion grows, Sai tells that until it is proved that Sangeeta is Pulkit's first wife, Virat has no right to stop Devyani and Pulkit's wedding. On this, Pulkit says to Virat that if he wants to join the wedding as Devyani's brother, he can, but if he continues being in the show of a cop, he may leave. Scroll down to read all the highlights of the Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin April 10 written update.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin April 10 written update

Pulkit marries Devyani

As the episode progresses further, Sai, Madhuri and other guests form a human chain around Pulkit and Devyani. Sai asks pandit to chant mantras for the last fera. Virat and the Chavans witness everything. As Pandit announces that the marriage is complete, furious Bhavani leaves from there.

Devyani gives a suggestion to Sai

As the wedding completes, Pulkit thanks Sai for extending her support to him. Meanwhile, Bhavani lashes out at him and Ninad reveals that Sai took Devyani to Pulkit and they married. On the other hand, Devyani requests Sai to not go to the Chavan house as everyone, including Virat, is angry with her. However, Sai, proclaiming that she has not done anything wrong, decides to go home.

Virat to make a firm decision

Back at the Chavan house, Sonali recalls the series of events, including that Pulkit disappeared when Bhavani had asked him to meet her. And, now he secretly married Devyani. On this, Omkar and Bhavani mock Sai. Bhavani proclaims that Sai did this to ruin the pride and prestige of the Chavan family. Amid this, Bhavani feels dizzy. The episode ends with Virat deciding that he has to make a firm decision to control Sai.