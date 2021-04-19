Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Written Update April 17: Sai Catches The Culprit

The Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin April 17 episode starts with a heartbroken Ashwini's emotional outburst on Virat and the Chavans for kicking Sai out of the house. Meanwhile, outside, Sai praises Ashwini in front of the neighbours. Back in the house, Pakhi informs about Sai gathering crowd and narrating how she did manage to reunite two lovers. The Chavans rush to the main gate of their home to witness the drama. Scroll down to read all the highlights in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin written update for April 17.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin April 17 written update

Sai questions Virat's smartness

As the episode progresses further, Sai shares how Virat and the Chavans mistreated her last night and kicked her out of the house. She further adds that Virat went through difficult training to become an IPS officer. Yet, he believed a letter without any address or identification on it. Meanwhile, Virat witnesses this from a distance. Amid this, Ashwini tries to calm down the situation; however, Sai keeps exposing the Chavans in front of the neighbours.

The neighbours come forward in Sai's support

As the Chavans come to the main gate, Sai firmly tells Bhavani that without any evidence, they can not separate Pulkit and Devyani. On it, Bhavani protests and says that Virat will arrest Pulkit and will get Devyani back. However, the neighbours ask what evidence does Virrat have against Pulkit. Bhavani tries to clap back at them, but in vain. After a heated argument, Sai thanks Virat for everything he had done for her and leaves.

Sai catches the culprit

Later, Sai, along with Usha, goes to her college and meets her Principal. She asks Usha to stay outside the office and inform her if she sees Virat coming. Sai talks about Pulkit's wedding to the Principal and informs her that someone from the college staff helped to frame Pulkit.

The Principal calls a college staff member, Vinayak, and Sai threatens him that her husband, who is a police officer, has proof against him. A scared Vinayak accepts tampering with Pulkit's documents. The episode ends with Virat walking towards the college office while Usha sees him.